Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina returns to the road this Saturday as the Chanticleers travel to Old Dominion for its final Sun Belt road trip of the regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Chip Tarkenton and Andy Mashaw will have the call on ESPN+.

TV | ESPN+

CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Chris Burgin, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net.

ROAD WARRIOR MODE ACTIVATED

• Coastal Carolina is playing its fourth road game in its last five contests.

• The Chants haven’t played four true road games in a five-game span during a single season since opening the 2018 season with five road games in six weeks.

• Coastal Carolina has won at least three road games in each of the past three seasons.

PINCKNEY EYEING HISTORY

• Wide receiver Sam Pinckney has caught a pass in 53 consecutive games and is one game away from tying the all-time FBS record of 54 consecutive games set by Bryan Anderson of Central Michigan from 2006-09.

• Pinckney currently sits in seventh place on both CCU’s career receiving yards list and the career receptions list.

• He needs 21 more receptions to move into sixth place in career catches at Coastal Carolina.

BE OUR GUEST

• Quarterback Jarrett Guest had a career day in his first start of the season, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 36 yards against Marshall.

• Guest became the first Chanticleer quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a game since the 2022 Sun Belt Conference championship game.

• Guest also completed seven passes of at least 20 yards, the most for the Chants in a single game this season.

RUNNING WITH PURPOSE

• The Chanticleers have rushed for at least 150 yards in each of their last four games, the first three-game stretch for Coastal Carolina with at least 150 yards rushing since Sept. 17-Oct. 8 of 2022.

• CCU has also tallied at least one rushing touchdown in four straight games for the first time since the same stretch.

• Coastal Carolina is 5-0 this season when the Chants finish the game with at least 35 rush attempts.

DEFENSIVE STANDS

• Coastal Carolina held Marshall to just 283 total yards, marking the fewest yards the Chants have allowed since surrendering just 227 yards to Georgia Southern on Nov. 6, 2021.

• CCU also kept the Thundering Herd out of the end zone, the first time the Chanticleers have done so since a 59-6 win over ULM on Oct. 2, 2021.

TURNOVER MACHINE

• The Chanticleers forced five turnovers against Marshall, intercepting four passes and recovering one fumble.

• Five different Chants tallied turnovers as Courtney Eubanks, Keonte Lusk, Tray Brown, and Dre Pinckney recorded interceptions, while Micheal Mason forced and recovered a fumble.

• Coastal’s five turnovers were the most forced in a game by the Chants since Sept. 10, 2022, when CCU turned Gardner-Webb over five times.

SEIZING OPPORTUNITIES

• Coastal Carolina has cashed in on 11 of its 17 takeaways this season, turning them into 65 points.

• Defensively, the Chanticleers have prevented teams from scoring after five of Coastal’s 11 turnovers this year.

BAD, BAD JARED BROWN

• Jared Brown enters Saturday needing just 109 receiving yards to move into 10th place on CCU’s career receiving yards list.

• Brown is also nine receptions away from breaking into the top-10 on the Chanticleers’ career repections list.

SCOUTING THE MONARCHS OF OLD DOMINION

• Old Dominion is 4-4 (3-2 SBC) and is coming off a 30-27 loss at James Madison.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson was a second-team All-American last season and is the third player in program history to record 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons.

• Old Dominion’s 58 newcomers are the seventh-most of any FBS team in the country this season.

• Henderson and safety Terry Jones rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference in tackles this season with 117 and 82, respectively.

• Old Dominion’s offense has registered five pass plays of 50 or more yards this season, including a 58-yard touchdown pass against James Madison.

• Cornerback LaMareon James returned an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown against Wake Forest, becoming the seventh player in FBS history to do both in the same game and the first to do so since 2017.

• Old Dominion has 10 scoring drives this season of less than one minute and is averaging 2:16 per scoring drive this season.

• Wide receiver Kelby Williams has 14 catches for 338 yards this season and ranks second in the nation with 24.1 yards per reception.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH OLD DOMINION

• Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion have met twice on the gridiron with the Monarchs holding a 2-0 lead in the series.