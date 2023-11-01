Check out this Charity Veteran’s Golf Tournament: Victory Lap for Veterans
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - American Legion Post 81is hosting its’ Inaugural Victory Lap for Veterans
They established in order to provide our WWII Veterans a place to feel welcomed and remembered.
They planned this annual golf event to continue their mission, “serving those who served” and our communities with Honor and Patriotism
If you have any questions or would like to support their mission please contact:
Deborah Jespersen- jespersenda@gmail.com - 843-855-1065
Bryan VanVleet- bryan.vanvleet@yahoo.com
Cameron Barnes- camdoug67@yahoo.com
Tump James - datump@sccoast.net
