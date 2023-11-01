15th Circuit Solicitors Office receives grant to help fund DUI prosecutor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the third year, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has been awarded a grant to help the office combat those who drive under the influence.

The solicitor’s office received the Driving Under the Influence Prosecutor Grant award for the Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30 2024 period.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it’s working to “reduce the senseless crime and occurrence of impaired driving.”

From 2015 to 2022, Horry County ranked in the top 10 for all deadly and severe injury crashes where alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the solictor’s office.

Jess Glasgow, an assistant solicitor, was the DUI prosecutor for the 15th Circuit, but newly hired attorney, Gray Harrison, will take over the role on Wednesday.

The solicitor’s office said Glasgow will dedicate 100% of his time to prosecuting DUI-related cases. He will also work to keep DUI-related traffic cases moving through the justice system.

FIFTEENTH CIRCUIT SOLICITOR'S OFFICE ANNOUNCES DUI PROSECUTOR GRANT AWARD CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA - Fifteenth Circuit... Posted by Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.