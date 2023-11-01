Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says

Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy in Utah died Saturday after he accidentally got a tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, according to local reports.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis told KSTU the death appears to be a tragic accident, and there was no sign of foul play or suspicious activity.

The teen, identified as Maximus Knight, was helping a clean up at Knights Corn Maze, his family’s property.

The sheriff said that the family went looking for Maximus when they found him unconscious at a tetherball pole with the rope wrapped around his neck.

KTVX reports that first responders were able to get a pulse back on Maximus, but he later died at the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, Maximus’ aunt called his death a tragic accident.

The GoFundMe also said the family’s corn maze is a staple to the community, and Maximus was actively involved in helping with it.

“Maximus was a beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community,” the GoFundMe page reads. “The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.”

KTVX said a candlelight vigil was held for Maximus on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to average highs for the middle of January.
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like Wednesday on the way, FREEZE WATCH issued for Wednesday night

Latest News

Change of plea hearing scheduled in Doc Antle's federal case
Georgetown County 4th grader accused of pulling out knife, making threat at school
A woman is making jewelry using fur, whiskers, even ashes.
Cat mom honors deceased pets with jewelry made of whiskers and fur
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
Gaza border opened to allow some badly wounded, and foreign passport holders, flee the war
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike