Things are getting spooky for Halloween at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls of all ages will fill the Marsh at this year’s annual “Halloween on the MarshWalk.”

This is the Marshwalk’s longest running and most successful event

Halloween brings fun and prizes to the whole family on the MarshWalk!

Festivities begin at 5pm with Trick-or-Treating along the MarshWalk for the kids.

The annual Children’s Costume Contest is at 6pm in front of Drunken Jack’s at the Pirate Statue.

Prizes will be awarded for the Most Creative, Best Group, Funniest, and Scariest for kids ages three and up.

Kids ages two and under will compete for the Awes Applause award.

