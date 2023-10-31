Submit a Tip
‘They all deserve a wreath’: Fundraising efforts underway to provide wreaths on veteran gravesites

Since 2010, Blue Star Mothers has raised funds to have the wreaths made and placed so the...
Since 2010, Blue Star Mothers has raised funds to have the wreaths made and placed so the fallen won’t be forgotten, and the families of those lost know they are also acknowledged during the holidays.(WMBF NEWS)
By Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina are once again partnering with Wreaths Across America, to honor the servicemen and women buried at Florence National Cemetery.

The goal this year is 16,000 wreaths, which is up a thousand from last year.

“The goal is to honor every veteran who is buried at Florence National Cemetery,” said Sharon Russell of Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina.

Since 2010, Blue Star Mothers has raised funds to have the wreaths made and placed so the fallen won’t be forgotten, and the families of those lost know they are also acknowledged during the holidays.

“I have been working with the family members who have loved ones buried at Florence National, some of them since 2010. They are so grateful the public is interested in honoring their loved ones,” Russell said.

The cost of the wreaths is now $17. For every two purchased, a third one is donated.

“If you can imagine, you don’t have enough for every grave, you take the wreaths and walk down the rows. How do you decide which one gets a wreath?” Russell explained.

Blue Star Mothers are collecting donations through Tuesday, Nov. 28, which is known as “Giving Tuesday.”

How to order wreaths online:

  • Go to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org
  • At the top, right-hand side of the page, select “Menu”.
  • When the drop-down Menu appears, select “Search Locations/Groups”.
  • Then select “Local Sponsorship Groups”
  • Type in “Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina”. You should see the following codes: Fundraising Group ID: SC0017 Location ID for Florence National Cemetery: SCFNCF
  • Follow the easy steps to make a donation via credit card or electronic check.
  • Following these steps will ensure that one free wreath is provided for every two wreaths ordered through Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be held rain or shine at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16.

