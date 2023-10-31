Submit a Tip
Horry Co. Sheriff’s Office recommends checking sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office recommends all parents check the sex offender registry for the neighborhood where their child will be trick-or-treating.
By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services enforces a statewide Halloween curfew for all sex offenders on probation or parole.

They must be at home from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with their porch lights off and are not allowed to pass out candy or have decorations.

However, since these restrictions only apply to those on probation or parole, only about 100 of Horry County’s 624 registered sex offenders must follow them.

That’s why the sheriff’s office recommends parents check their street on the government site before they trick-or-treat.

“Educate yourself about who’s in your neighborhood and what’s going on,” Capt. Sherri Smith from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said.

South Carolina’s sex offender registry has the addresses of all offenders.

Parents can search their own address or the neighborhood where their child may trick-or-treat to see points of concern.

However, Smith said the most important thing is for parents to keep an eye on their child.

“Make sure you pay attention to your kids,” Smith said. “Know where they’re going and know who they’re going with.”

She said for younger kids, direct supervision is best, but it’s important to still set rules with older kids and teenagers.

Smith said she recommends parents instruct them to avoid neighborhoods or streets where they don’t know the residents and to keep their cell phones handy.

She also wants anyone who has any concerns to reach out to the department.

“If someone is concerned about someone in their neighborhood, please call us,” Smith said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said these are important reminders year-round, not just on Halloween.

The sheriff’s office recommends downloading the app “Offender Watch Parent.” It uses location services on a child’s phone, so a parent can see if they’re in the vicinity of a known offender.

