Police investigating after stolen car crashed in Florence, shell casings found

The Florence Police Department is looking for the two people who crashed a stolen car and ran away Monday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is looking for the two people who crashed a stolen car and ran away Monday night.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hollings Avenue for a shooting.

At the scene, they found a car that crashed in front of a home in the area. They also found shell casings at the intersection of Hollings Avenue and Middleton Street.

The owner of the crashed car told police it had been stolen right before the incident. The car was impounded and is being searched for evidence.

Police said security footage shows two people wearing masks and running away after the crash. That footage has not been released.

At this time, there are no known victims, and police are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Leggett at 843-665-3191 or email dleggett@cityofflorence.com.

