Pee Dee Region Re-entry Council makes strides to help inmates after incarceration

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group dedicated to helping people once they get out from behind bars is growing.

After an inmate takes a mugshot and gets booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, that inmate gets help, ranging from classes to workforce preparation.

But, when an inmate gets out of jail, it’s a different story.

“They don’t have identification, they don’t have transportation, they don’t have a place to stay, to shower, the clothes that they need to work,” said Frances Tufts, an addictions counselor at Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

For this reason, the sheriff’s office gauged the interest from different community organizations back in July to see if a re-entry council could be created to better support men and women getting out of jail.

“This community is pretty on fire for it,” said Tufts.

The sheriff’s office said South Carolina’s recidivism rate, which is the tendency for a convicted offender to go back to jail after release, is the lowest in the country at 17.8%.

Tufts said the re-entry council’s goal is to lower that number even more.

“We’re trying to keep very action-oriented goals, we don’t want to spend a couple of years in planning, because, you know, it’s an immediate need now,” Tufts explained.

Tufts said several organizations showed up to the council’s first official meeting last week.

Neighbor to Neighbor of the Carolinas stepped in to help with transportation.

“It’s needed, it’s been needed for a long time,” said Jason Orning, who is in charge of community engagement at Neighbor to Neighbor.

Orning said some of the organization’s responsibilities will be “connecting (recently released inmates) to other places that they need to get to to get reacclimated, whether that could be helping out with an identification, whether that could be going over to the social security office or to the Medicaid office or to the DMV.”

Transportation is just one of the subcommittees the council now has. Others include housing and mental health.

Tufts said going forward, she hopes everyone can work together, bringing different strengths to the table.

“I think what’s notable is that we have a community that is willing to help, we just need to put all of the small pieces together,” Tufts said.

Tufts added that this region is the last in the state to form a re-entry council.

She will travel to Columbia on Thursday to meet with the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ re-entry team.

