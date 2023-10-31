Submit a Tip
Lake City police chief resigns for a 2nd time

Police Chief Joseph Cooper resigned on Monday, according to Mayor Yamekia Robinson.
Police Chief Joseph Cooper resigned on Monday, according to Mayor Yamekia Robinson.(City of Lake City, SC / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The leader of the Lake City Police Department is stepping down from the role for a second time.

Police Chief Joseph Cooper resigned on Monday, according to Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson.

It is unclear why Cooper resigned or who will take his place in the meantime.

Cooper took over the role for the second time in 2021. 

He previously served as chief from 2014 to 2016 before resigning.

