Lake City police chief resigns for a 2nd time

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The leader of the Lake City Police Department is stepping down from the role for a second time.

Police Chief Joseph Cooper resigned on Monday, according to Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson.

It is unclear why Cooper resigned or who will take his place in the meantime.

Cooper took over the role for the second time in 2021.

He previously served as chief from 2014 to 2016 before resigning.

