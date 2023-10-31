Ignite Women’s Conference in Myrtle Beach unites businesswomen, teaches crucial skills

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In its second year, the Ignite Women’s Conference treated attendees to speakers and seminars, all aimed at uplifting and celebrating each other.

Hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the conference boasted several employers and businesses from across the Grand Strand. Also on the agenda were three speakers, headlined by kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart.

Karen Riordan, CEO of the MBACC, said this conference was created after another one of the chamber’s events garnered some traction.

“The chamber does a ton of networking events over the course of the year,” Riordan said. “We had started a really successful social event called Women and Wine Wednesdays, and we saw that women really like that peer networking.”

Women and Wine Wednesdays were a huge hit and provided great networking opportunities, but Riordan said there was something missing.

“We were looking to really bring something that had more educational content to it, a little bit more self-care,” Riordan said. “Something that would inspire women, but also give women an opportunity maybe to meet other businesswomen who they had yet to meet that maybe weren’t in their industry.”

Smart spoke to attendees about the power of perseverance. She explained her thought process in surviving even the darkest days of her nine-month captivity.

“I eventually got to a point where I stopped thinking things could get worse because they always did,” Smart said. “So, instead of thinking this is rock bottom, I started thinking, ‘OK, this is pretty bad, not going to lie. This is pretty bad, but how could I make this situation worse?’”

She added that the support she received from her family helped her push through. She spoke at length about her mother, in particular, recounting how her mother always said she’d love Smart no matter what.

Riordan echoed Smart’s sentiments about the importance of community support. She said that same kind of support is crucial for women-owned businesses.

“If you have an opportunity between a huge behemoth and a small, locally-owned business, the Chamber’s always going to recommend that folks really support that locally-owned business. If it’s a woman-owned business, it’s even more important because women are very entrepreneurial, and I think we’re seeing more and more women-owned businesses.”

Riordan said the response to the event has been overwhelmingly positive, and the chamber is already looking ahead to next year’s conference.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.