Horry County issues outdoor burn ban for Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Because of weather conditions, Horry County issued an outdoor burn ban for Wednesday.

The ban goes into effect at sunrise for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

Horry County says there will be an “extreme fire danger” on Wednesday. That is because of low relative humidity with dry and windy conditions.

“All outdoor burning, including permitted burns, is strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law,” the county stated in a Facebook post.

The ban will remain in place “until further notice.”

