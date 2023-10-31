Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Horry County issues outdoor burn ban for Wednesday

The ban goes into effect at sunrise on Wednesday for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.
The ban goes into effect at sunrise on Wednesday for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Because of weather conditions, Horry County issued an outdoor burn ban for Wednesday.

The ban goes into effect at sunrise for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

Horry County says there will be an “extreme fire danger” on Wednesday. That is because of low relative humidity with dry and windy conditions.

“All outdoor burning, including permitted burns, is strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law,” the county stated in a Facebook post.

The ban will remain in place “until further notice.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gambone
SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1

Latest News

Officials believe a boat injured the manatee.
Injured manatee spotted off of Myrtle Beach coast
Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Hollings Avenue for a shooting.
Police investigating after stolen car crashed in Florence, shell casings found
Expect the coverage in showers to be scattered and the rain to remain light but we will see...
FIRST ALERT: A few showers for trick or treat, Freeze Watch issued for Wednesday night
The Florence Police Department is looking for the two people who crashed a stolen car and ran...
Police investigating after stolen car crashed in Florence, shell casings found