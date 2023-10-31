Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown restaurant is warning people to take a closer looker at their cash.

Root restaurant owner, Jimmy Hildebrandt, said he’s lost $100 over the past few months from someone paying their tab with counterfeit bills.

“The first two times were two $20s, then the second time was one $20 and then this time was another two $20s,” Hildebrandt said.

Root sous chef, Micah Thompson, said they found out they’d been scammed the next morning when they held the money up to the light.

“We’re like, ‘Oh my God we got counterfeit bills in the drawer,’” Thompson said.

Thompson said seeing fake bills has unfortunately become more and more common.

“We just want to get it out in the community,” said Thompson. “We have counterfeit money going around.”

Hildebrandt said the last counterfeit issue happened on Monday. He said issues like these are concerning for Georgetown because for the more than five years he’s been in the area, he’s never seen fraud like this in the community.

“If they’re gonna do that at Root, I’m just worried what else they would do,” said Hildebrandt.

Before turning the money over to officials, Hildebrandt posted a video to social media showing $5 bills disguised as $20s. He said he is just trying to make sure other owners use caution when taking cash.

“The holidays are coming and money is probably going to be an issue for some people,” said Hildebrandt.

The United States Secret Service encourages people to know their money.

If they hold a $20 bill up to a light, it will have a security thread running through the left side of it. When someone holds the same bill under a UV light source, that thread will glow green Also, a real $20 will have a watermark on the right side of the bill.

These small things can easily be missed under dark lights and during busy nights in a restaurant.

Hildebrandt said the Georgetown Police Department is investigating.

He asked if anyone has any information about the fake money call 843-545-4300.

