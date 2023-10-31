FIRST ALERT: A few showers for trick or treat, Freeze Watch issued for Wednesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front is delivering BIG CHANGES for the rest of the week, starting today for those trick or treat plans.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

The cold front is moving off shore this morning, allowing for winds to be out of the northeast through most of the day. The shift in winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° today. While you won’t need the jacket this morning, you’ll want to make sure to have it for this evening and those trick or treat plans.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s today with increasing clouds. (WMBF)

Partly cloudy skies will give way to clouds thickening throughout the day and eventually overcast skies by the evening hours. As we head into the middle of the afternoon, temperatures will begin to gradually fall, quickly turning cooler by the evening hours.

A round of showers moves into the Pee Dee around 5 PM today. (WMBF)

The trick or treat forecast will be brisk and blustery with a chance of a few light showers. Rain will move into the region starting by the evening commute for the Pee Dee. As we head into the evening hours, light showers will move into Horry County and the risk of showers will only continue through the evening.

The light showers will move into the area by the evening and push into Horry County closer to 8 PM. (WMBF)

If you plan to go out later in the night, don’t forget the rain jacket and umbrella just to be on the safe side.

Expect the coverage in showers to be scattered and the rain to remain light but we will see some showers through the Halloween forecast. (WMBF)

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s tonight for those planning to go out. Along with a few light showers, it will be cooling off quickly!

COLDEST AIR ARRIVES

Temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning will be chilly. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s for the Pee Dee and the low-mid 40s for the beaches. Despite plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 50s for afternoon highs.

Winds will remain breezy and keep it feeling cooler through the rest of the afternoon.

A FREEZE WATCH is out for the area. (WMBF)

The coldest night of the week will settle in Wednesday night and into early Thursday. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for all inland areas as temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s. Along the Grand Strand, we will fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. Areas of frost are expected as we step out the door Thursday morning.

Wednesday night and into Thursday morning is the coldest night of the week. (WMBF)

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will gradually start to climb through the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 50s, climb into the upper 60s on Friday and eventually lead back into the lower 70s for the weekend.

A big drop in temperatures arrives for the middle of the week. We will slowly rebound as we head into the end of the work week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.