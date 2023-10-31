Deputies arrest suspect in pizza delivery driver robbery, break-in case in Lumberton area

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff’s office said video surveillance helped them track down suspects connected to a robbery and break-in in the Lumberton area.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver and recent break-ins in the Clyborn Pines community when an investigator approached three men at Perritt’s Convenience Mart on Pinelog Road.

The sheriff’s office said the three men matched the description of the suspects seen on video.

“I would like to thank the Clyborn Pines area citizens that provided video footage of this suspect and others engaged in criminal activity,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Deputies can’t be everywhere, but citizens assisting us in this way has and can be crucial in helping us solve crimes.”

When they three men were being approached by the investigator, they started to run away, but one was taken into custody.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Cameron Dial of Lumberton. He faces several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

