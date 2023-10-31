Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Deputies arrest suspect in pizza delivery driver robbery, break-in case in Lumberton area

Cameron Dial
Cameron Dial(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff’s office said video surveillance helped them track down suspects connected to a robbery and break-in in the Lumberton area.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver and recent break-ins in the Clyborn Pines community when an investigator approached three men at Perritt’s Convenience Mart on Pinelog Road.

The sheriff’s office said the three men matched the description of the suspects seen on video.

“I would like to thank the Clyborn Pines area citizens that provided video footage of this suspect and others engaged in criminal activity,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Deputies can’t be everywhere, but citizens assisting us in this way has and can be crucial in helping us solve crimes.”

When they three men were being approached by the investigator, they started to run away, but one was taken into custody.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Cameron Dial of Lumberton. He faces several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
John Gambone
SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say
Death investigation underway near Lumberton, sheriff’s office says
Two attendees share a laugh during a break.
Ignite Women’s Conference in Myrtle Beach unites businesswomen, teaches crucial skills
Since 2010, Blue Star Mothers has raised funds to have the wreaths made and placed so the...
‘They all deserve a wreath’: Fundraising efforts underway to provide wreaths on veteran gravesites