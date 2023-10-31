6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A six-car crash is impacting Tuesday morning traffic in the Socastee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for the crash.

No one was hurt in the crash, HCFR says.

All lanes in the area are currently blocked. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

