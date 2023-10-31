Submit a Tip
Carolina Forest Homeowner decorates her home for a good cause

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Skeletons for St. Jude is nationwide effort of haunters to raise over $100,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the 2023 Halloween and Holiday seasons

At 2124 Seneca Ridge Drive, Myrtle Beach, Mandy Desmond and her family put their hearts and creativity into crafting a Halloween display that has become a local sensation.

Their decorations, including towering 12 and 15-foot monsters, have turned our front yard into a hauntingly beautiful spectacle.

Their commitment to this project has been unwavering.

We went to go checkout their Spooktacular home!

Learn more about Skeletons for St. Jude here!

