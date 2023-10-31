Submit a Tip
2 displaced after Horry County house fire

Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to learn what sparked a Tuesday house fire that left two people displaced.

Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.

The fire is now under control, and no one was hurt.

The two people displaced will be offered help from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

