1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man walking through a Moncks Corner neighborhood was fatally mauled by dogs late Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area of Ayers Drive off of Old Whitesville Road, Dep. Carli Drayton said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Crumbley said a witness called 911 to report a man being mauled by two pit bulls.

“I believe our 911 caller was traveling down Old Whitesville Road and saw the dogs dragging around an object and turned around and then discovered that object was a human being,” Crumbley said. “She did what she could to try to end the attack but there wasn’t much to be done. She did the right thing, stayed in her car, called 911.”

Crumbley said the two dogs were able to be contained and were in the custody of Berkeley County Animal Center and are no longer a danger to the community.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like this was a provoked attack,” he said. “The gentleman just happened to be passing by and the dogs attacked.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a fatal dog mauling at a mobile home park in Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said his office is working to notify the victim’s family.

The sheriff’s office’s forensic unit was on the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as well as the dog’s owner, Crumbley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

