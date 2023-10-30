Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The winter months usually mean free parking in the city of Myrtle Beach, but this year there will be a major change.

Beginning November 1, drivers will be required to pay for parking at any city-owned spaces.

Public parking used to be free in Myrtle Beach from November 1 to March 1. But earlier this year, the Myrtle Beach City Council voted to do away with those “parking seasons,” meaning payment will now be required in the winter months.

Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the city, said the initiative is less about the money and more about streamlining the city’s parking processes.

“Extending it for these extra four months really isn’t about the money, and won’t generate a great deal of money back to the city of Myrtle Beach,” Kruea said. “But it will regulate parking during those four months, instead of it becoming kind of a free-for-all.”

Kruea added that paid parking encourages higher turnover rates for individual spaces, and will help prevent one car from parking in a single space for the entire day.

Residents, however, aren’t sold on the new policy, including lifelong Myrtle Beach resident Evan Johnson.

“It’s ridiculous,” Johnson said. “You don’t even want to spend time at the beach because there’s no places to park. You’ve got to pay for it.”

For residents of Myrtle Beach, there may be a way to save your money at the meters.

Kruea recommends finding the receipt for your car’s tax and seeing what city the tax was paid in. It’s important to remember, that it’s about where your car’s tax was paid, not necessarily where you live.

“It’s not whether the person is eligible, but whether the car is eligible,” Kruea explained. “So, if the car pays taxes inside the city of Myrtle Beach, we count that tax payment as your payment for parking, whether you ever occupy a paid parking space or not.”

Drivers who paid their car tax in Myrtle Beach can bring their receipt to the Pavilion Parking Garage on the corner of Ninth Avenue North and Kings Highway. Drivers will receive a city decal to display on their car, indicating that their car is exempt from parking payments in public spaces.

Johnson thinks programs like that are well-intentioned, but don’t account for Horry County residents who may not live in Myrtle Beach, but visit very frequently.

“That’s fair to some, but what about the rest of the locals?” Johnson said. “Loris and Conway, that’s not fair for them. A lot of them work down here every day.”

Paid parking is enforced from 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

The city said the money generated from parking payments will go towards various projects around the city.

