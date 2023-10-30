Submit a Tip
Teen dead, 2 with ‘major injuries’ in Robeson County crash

It happened at 11:14 p.m. on Rennert Road near McGoogan Farm Road.
It happened at 11:14 p.m. on Rennert Road near McGoogan Farm Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Friday night crash left a young teen dead and two others with major injuries.

It happened at 11:14 p.m. on Rennert Road near McGoogan Farm Road.

A 2003 Dodge Dakota was driving fast in the southbound lanes, troopers said. The truck then crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as Diana Capote, 13 or 14 years old, was trapped in the car, leading to the teen’s death.

The two passengers, an 18-19 year-old and a 14-15 year-old, were taken to the hospital with major injuries. It is unclear how they are doing now.

Troopers said speed appears to be a contributing factor. At this time, it is unclear if the driver was drinking.

No one was wearing a seat belt, according to investigators.

