Teen dead, 2 with ‘major injuries’ in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Friday night crash left a young teen dead and two others with major injuries.
It happened at 11:14 p.m. on Rennert Road near McGoogan Farm Road.
A 2003 Dodge Dakota was driving fast in the southbound lanes, troopers said. The truck then crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver, identified as Diana Capote, 13 or 14 years old, was trapped in the car, leading to the teen’s death.
The two passengers, an 18-19 year-old and a 14-15 year-old, were taken to the hospital with major injuries. It is unclear how they are doing now.
Troopers said speed appears to be a contributing factor. At this time, it is unclear if the driver was drinking.
No one was wearing a seat belt, according to investigators.
