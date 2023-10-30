Second suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach armed robbery, kidnapping investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After months of investigating, police in Myrtle Beach arrested a second suspect accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to give them money in August.

23-year-old Tyquan Oneil McCrea was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery that took place on August 31. 21-year-old Eric Deery Jr. was arrested on Sept. 16 in the same investigation.

An incident report shows that on August 31 the victim was taking out her trash outside of a home on Stalvey Avenue when two men, later identified as McCrea and Deery Jr., approached her and pointed guns at her.

The victim told police that the two men kept asking “where the ‘dope’ was’ but she kept telling them she didn’t have any, according to the incident report.

The report states that the two men forced the victim back into her house and demanded money.

She gave them money and then Deery is accused of taking the victim’s phone and then sending money to himself by using the Cash App.

The two suspected gunmen then left.

McCrea is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deery Jr. faces the same charges in this case. He was later connected to a drive-by shooting in Conway and faces a slew of charges including 3 counts of attempted murder.

Both suspects are being held a J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

