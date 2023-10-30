Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Sad, heartbreaking’: Marion County community grieves after over 30 horses killed in barn fire

A horseshoe in the rubble of a Marion County fire that killed over 30 horses,
A horseshoe in the rubble of a Marion County fire that killed over 30 horses,(SOURCE: WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is left shaken after more than 30 horses lost their lives in a fire.

Several fire departments responded on Friday to a barn fire along Methodist Church Road in the Temperance Hill Community of Marion County.

When responders arrived, instead of saving people, firefighters were tasked with saving horses.

The stable is part of B&B Farms, which boards horses from surrounding states.

While over 30 horses died, six horses were able to be saved, according to officials.

Amy Buffkin, who has been a lifelong friend of the B&B Farms owner, said this fire has been devastating.

”It’s just empty, gone, sad, heartbreaking. It was terrible,” Buffkin said.

B&B Farms is now tasked with rebuidling the stable while also caring for the injured horses who survived.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate and help.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
John Gambone
SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
Much cooler weather is on the way.
FIRST ALERT: BIG CHANGES blow in for Halloween
Rembert Lewis
Florence man accused of using multiple Molotov cocktails to cause car explosion