‘Sad, heartbreaking’: Marion County community grieves after over 30 horses killed in barn fire

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is left shaken after more than 30 horses lost their lives in a fire.

Several fire departments responded on Friday to a barn fire along Methodist Church Road in the Temperance Hill Community of Marion County.

When responders arrived, instead of saving people, firefighters were tasked with saving horses.

The stable is part of B&B Farms, which boards horses from surrounding states.

While over 30 horses died, six horses were able to be saved, according to officials.

Amy Buffkin, who has been a lifelong friend of the B&B Farms owner, said this fire has been devastating.

”It’s just empty, gone, sad, heartbreaking. It was terrible,” Buffkin said.

B&B Farms is now tasked with rebuidling the stable while also caring for the injured horses who survived.

