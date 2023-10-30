Myrtle Beach youth sports facing possible coaching shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration for youth recreational basketball is this Saturday, but due to a shortage of coaches, some athletes may be waitlisted.

As of Monday afternoon, there are between 40-50 volunteer coaches.

The city has enough practice space for around 650 athletes.

The recreational program allows ten kids for every coach and needs 65 head coaches to maximize the number of athletes.

“What I’ll do at registration if I don’t have a coach, then I won’t open those spots,” youth sports supervisor Kirk Gallion said.

With the current number of coaches close to 200 athletes that could otherwise play may be wait-listed.

“It’s hard when you have kids on wait lists,” Gallion said. “You really want to try to get everybody in.”

Gallion said they are most in need of coaches for younger groups, specifically the 6 to 8-year-old co-ed group and the 9 to 10-year-old boys.

“What we hope for, and this was the case this fall is we were able to get additional coaching for our fall baseball and softball and we added teams,” Gallion said.

Jordan Pacella leads youth sports at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. He said coaching youth sports helps shape kids’ lives.

“If you’ve ever thought about helping out, or if it’s ever something you’ve given a little bit of an inclination, I’d say just reach out to us,” Pacella said.

Pacella also helps organize the schedules for the referees. He said that while the city is set for this season, it is going to become an issue in the coming years because most of their referees are over 60 years old.

“It’s not just going to be a problem locally, but I think a lot of administrators in athletics across all levels are seeing that we’re kinda projected to have ref shortage,” Pacella said. “And what that does, is it starts to hurt your lower levels.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer coach or learning about the process of becoming a referee, contact the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.

Volunteer coaches must be 18 years or older and pass a background check.

In-person registration is at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.