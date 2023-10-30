Submit a Tip
Laughs For Lives is a fundraising comedy night for our heroes

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Saturday, November 11th, at WHISKEY ROOTS Bar & Grill , as people gather to support and celebrate our Veterans and Law Enforcement, through the great work of JTFK9s.

JTGK9s is a nonprofit saving lives one dog at a time.

This charity event, a night of laughs with Comedian Dennis Bellamy and friends, with raffle, 50/50 tickets.

Get your ticket to the event here.

100% of the funds raised will go to @JTFK9s.

