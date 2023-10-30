Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

The skeletons in the display are placed in a sexual manner, according to the school. (KIRO, CLOVER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT, CNN)
By KIRO via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KIRO) - A lewd Halloween display across from an elementary school in Washington state is raising concerns among some parents who say that it’s “inappropriate.”

Idlewild Elementary put up privacy fencing to try and block students from seeing what they say is a lewd Halloween display across the street from the school.

The skeletons in the display are placed in a sexual manner, according to the school.

“There’s a time and a place for these kinds of things, and that’s an adult thing right there. So, for children, no, I just don’t accept that,” neighbor Victoria Obrley said.

The school responded to parental concerns in an email. They say the homeowners have refused to take down the decorations.

The homeowners have also added a sign among the skeletons that reads, “Dear Karen, challenge accepted. Next year, try polite.”

One of the homeowners says the display isn’t a big deal.

Some neighbors say it’s indecent to have the skeletons positioned as they are, while others say people are overreacting.

“With what the kids have access to on their cellphones nowadays, that’s PG. They get everything and anything, even if they have the parental locks on the phones. They find their ways around everything,” parent Dustin Dougherty said.

The school administration is working with the city and police to see if they can find a solution.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man to appear in court on hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Cornell University sends police to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online
Here comes the cold shot of air dropping temperatures into the middle 50s.
FIRST ALERT: A big drop in temperatures this week, frost likely by midweek
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals