Fred Hopkins appeals judge’s sentencing, his conviction

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fred Hopkins, the man behind a deadly 2018 ambush of Florence County law enforcement officers, is appealing his recent conviction and sentencing.

A judge sentenced Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.

Now, Hopkins is appealing, and a notice of intent to appeal was sent to the state’s Court of Appeals.

The sentencing came after he pled guilty earlier in October to killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. He also admitted to hurting five other officers.

It is unclear when or if this appeal will be heard.

