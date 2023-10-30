Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Fred Hopkins appeals judge’s sentencing, his conviction

A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fred Hopkins, the man behind a deadly 2018 ambush of Florence County law enforcement officers, is appealing his recent conviction and sentencing.

A judge sentenced Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.

Now, Hopkins is appealing, and a notice of intent to appeal was sent to the state’s Court of Appeals.

The sentencing came after he pled guilty earlier in October to killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. He also admitted to hurting five other officers.

It is unclear when or if this appeal will be heard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others

Fred Hopkins arrives at SCDC facility after being handed life sentence

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
Here comes the cold shot of air dropping temperatures into the middle 50s.
FIRST ALERT: A big drop in temperatures this week, frost likely by midweek
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash that left one person...
51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for one Horry County family, raising...
‘Who will stand up for her?’: Family holds 10th annual domestic violence rally