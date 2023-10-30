Former Surfside Beach café owner shares nonprofit’s growth since opening

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Good Day Café owner Kevin Andrews opened “Memory Lane” earlier this year, giving those with autism or intellectual disabilities a place to work. Now he’s taking the shop on the road.

Andrews said his thrift store, Memory Lane, sees around 30 to 40 people a day. Now, they’re bringing the store to those who can’t walk through the doors.

He’s recently started Carol’s Closet, which brings the shop to nursing homes, allowing people in need to shop for free.

Since opening at the beginning of this year, the Surfside Beach store has had nine employees, seven with autism or an intellectual disability.

However, employee Miles Griffin likes to call them superpowers.

Along with their everyday duties, they work on skills to help prepare them for the next level.

Jamie Simons is the store’s floor manager and has epilepsy.

He said he’s been turned away before but is happy he now works daily helping others.

“I went to Goodwill like two years ago, and they said I wasn’t qualified,” Simons said. “When they opened this place up, they hired me. It’s such a rich and rewarding feeling just to know that you’re doing something that can help a lot of other people.”

Another Employee, Ella Phillips, said she’s also thankful for the opportunity.

“I’ve been looking for jobs for a while, and it means a lot that they took me in and are letting me work here,” Phillips said.

Memory Lane also serves as the headquarters for Andrew’s nonprofit, the ALZ Foundation, which provides help and care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

It provides companion pets, a space for caregiver support groups, along with visits and therapy for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the ALZ Foundation, you can call 843-839-2095 or click here.

