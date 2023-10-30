Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Former Surfside Beach café owner shares nonprofit’s growth since opening

Former Good Day Café owner Kevin Andrews opened “Memory Lane” earlier this year, giving those with autism or intellectual disabilities a place to work.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Good Day Café owner Kevin Andrews opened “Memory Lane” earlier this year, giving those with autism or intellectual disabilities a place to work. Now he’s taking the shop on the road.

Andrews said his thrift store, Memory Lane, sees around 30 to 40 people a day. Now, they’re bringing the store to those who can’t walk through the doors.

He’s recently started Carol’s Closet, which brings the shop to nursing homes, allowing people in need to shop for free.

Since opening at the beginning of this year, the Surfside Beach store has had nine employees, seven with autism or an intellectual disability.

However, employee Miles Griffin likes to call them superpowers.

Along with their everyday duties, they work on skills to help prepare them for the next level.

Jamie Simons is the store’s floor manager and has epilepsy.

He said he’s been turned away before but is happy he now works daily helping others.

“I went to Goodwill like two years ago, and they said I wasn’t qualified,” Simons said. “When they opened this place up, they hired me. It’s such a rich and rewarding feeling just to know that you’re doing something that can help a lot of other people.”

Another Employee, Ella Phillips, said she’s also thankful for the opportunity.

“I’ve been looking for jobs for a while, and it means a lot that they took me in and are letting me work here,” Phillips said.

Memory Lane also serves as the headquarters for Andrew’s nonprofit, the ALZ Foundation, which provides help and care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

It provides companion pets, a space for caregiver support groups, along with visits and therapy for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the ALZ Foundation, you can call 843-839-2095 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

Former Good Day Café owner Kevin Andrews opened “Memory Lane” earlier this year, giving those...
Former Surfside Beach café owner shares nonprofit’s growth since opening
Photo of Ebony Parsons, a victim of domestic violence.
‘Who will stand up for her?’: Family holds 10th annual domestic violence rally
beloved haunted house set to make finale debut
Carolina Forest haunted house owner makes changes after issued ticket; will open Saturday
New American Revolution marker in Myrtle Beach unveiled