Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence man accused of using multiple Molotov cocktails to cause car explosion

Rembert Lewis
Rembert Lewis(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of intentionally causing a car to explode in Florence County.

In early October, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious car fire in the 2700 block of West Ridgecrest Circle, which is off West Palmetto Street.

Following an investigation, deputies said that 23-year-old Rembert Lewis used multiple Molotov cocktails to cause an explosion against another person’s car.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies arrested Lewis on Sunday.

He is charged with third-degree arson and use of an explosive device.

Lewis is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.
Fred Hopkins appeals judge’s sentencing, his conviction
Fred Hopkins, the man behind a deadly 2018 ambush of Florence County law enforcement officers,...
Fred Hopkins appeals judge’s sentencing, his conviction
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Search for wanted man sparks emergency alert in Florence County