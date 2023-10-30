FIRST ALERT: A big drop in temperatures this week, frost likely by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We go from record breaking warmth to the potential for frost in just a few days!

TODAY

We’re kicking off the week with a warm start. It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the 60s. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will warm quickly under mostly sunny skies.

If you're a fan of warm weather, enjoy today! (WMBF)

Southwesterly winds today will allow temperatures to make a run at records. Florence and Lumberton both have a chance to tie or break a previous record with the warmth today. The forecast calls for highs in the middle 80s inland. Florence has a record on this date of 86° in 2016, while Lumberton hit 85° in 2016. There’s a chance both could be tied, if not broken today.

Meanwhile, we will fall short of a record today for the beaches but still remain warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s across the beaches today. It may be a great day to get out and enjoy the sand if you have time.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Big changes take place on Halloween for our forecast. The forecast is downright tricky. A strong cold front will move through the area overnight and push offshore by daybreak Tuesday. While the original passage of the cold front will be dry, there will be some leftover moisture behind the front and with a disturbance to our northwest. What does this mean?

An isolated shower remains possible BEHIND the cold front on Halloween. (WMBF)

We may just see a few showers try to work into the area LATE Tuesday night for those trick or treaters. The good news is that the rain weakens as it pushes toward the coast, so I still don’t see this as a widespread rain event. A few light showers can’t be ruled out at 20% for Halloween night.

Temperature wise? It’s going to be a cool and crisp Halloween night for the trick or treaters.

Temperatures struggle with more clouds and an isolated shower late in the day. (WMBF)

The cold front moving through earlier, means our temperatures won’t get out of the 60s for highs on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall quickly as we head into the evening hours, prompting the jacket or extra layers for the kids as they get ready to head out.

Look for more clouds and the risk of an isolated shower. It will not be a washout. (WMBF)

COLDEST AIR ARRIVES

This cold front is packing a punch and our temperatures will reflect that. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures only climbing into the low-mid 50s! As we go into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, we’re watching for an increasing frost threat. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s for inland areas. Meanwhile, the beaches will even dip into the upper 30s. The wind should be calm enough to allow for widespread frost inland, which is right on par with the timeline of the typical first frost for inland areas.

Our first chance of a frost arrives Thursday morning with temperatures in the low-mid 30s inland. (WMBF)

Temperatures will struggle again on Thursday as highs only climb into the upper 50s. We’ll return to the upper 60s on Friday before the 70s return both Saturday and Sunday.

We fall as we head into the middle of the week with highs only reaching the mid 50s by Wednesday. (WMBF)

