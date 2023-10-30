Submit a Tip
FDA: Fruit puree pouches recalled due to elevated lead levels

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The FDA says they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents not to buy a brand of fruit puree pouches because they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

The FDA warning comes after an investigation found they may be to blame for elevated blood lead levels in some children in North Carolina.

Anyone who believes their child may have eaten the WanaBana pouches is encouraged to contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test, the FDA says.

WanaBana agreed to voluntarily recall the pouches. The recall includes all lot codes and expiration dates.

Lead is toxic to humans, according to the FDA. Exposure to the substance in children is often difficult to see, as most have no obvious immediate symptoms. Short term exposure could lead to headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

