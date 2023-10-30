Coroner IDs 61-year-old killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office released the name of the person who died in a crash near Bennettsville earlier this month.

Thaddeus McQueen, 61, from Bennettsville, died in an Oct. 15 crash, according to Coroner Tim Brown.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on McQueen Road near Bounty Acres Road.

A 1999 Honda sedan was traveling east on the roadway.

The sedan veered off the road to the left, overcorrected and veered off the right side of the road, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This caused the car to flip and hit a tree, Ridgeway said.

McQueen died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.