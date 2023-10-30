Submit a Tip
Arrest made in death of teen shot, killed on Darlington County school campus, police chief confirms

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington police chief confirmed that an arrest has been made after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on a school campus a few weeks ago.

Chief Jimmy Davis said he could not release the name of the person arrested at this time because officers are still on the scene of the arrest off Juleswood Drive.

The shooting took place on Oct. 10 at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along Magnolia Street.

The Darlington County sheriff said he believes the shooting was tied to gangs and drugs.

The police chief said more information on the arrest may be released later on Monday.

