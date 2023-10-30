Arrest made in death of teen shot, killed on Darlington County school campus, police chief confirms

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington police chief confirmed that an arrest has been made after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on a school campus a few weeks ago.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies were informed by Darlington police officers that the suspect was in a certain vehicle and so they followed the vehicle in question. Once they began following, the people inside the car ran away on foot at the corner of Patience Street and Brown Street just outside city limits.

After a foot chase deputies were able to arrest 20-year-old Quinton McLeroy Jr. and he was turned over to the Darlington Police Department.

The shooting took place on Oct. 10 at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus along Magnolia Street.

The Darlington County sheriff said he believes the shooting was tied to gangs and drugs.

McLeroy Jr. faces numerous charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

