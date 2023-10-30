The 7th Annual Putts for Pups Charity Minigolf Tournament is happening this weekend
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the 7th Annual Putt Putt Tournament.
Last year they had over 325 people attending and they’re expecting that number to climb as well.
The price will be $200/team which works out to $50 a person which will include the price of golf, breakfast, lunch and plenty of beverages.
They will be donating to All About Animals Rescue and Transport as well as Help4Kids(Backpack 4 buddies) !
