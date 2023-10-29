Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into tour bus, officials say

Police say the pickup driver in the crash was driving the wrong way on Loop 101 in Peoria when he crashed into a tour bus. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Peter Valencia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A wrong-way driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a tour bus in a head-on collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Peoria, Arizona.

Officials said the crash was a head-on collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a band tour bus hauling a trailer.

KPHO reports the bus was carrying a band called Piano Men: Generations, which performs in Billy Joel and Elton John tribute concerts.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two people from the bus were also taken to the hospital with moderate and minor injuries.

Five other people were treated on the scene.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but said impairment appears to be a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
51-year-old motorcyclist killed in Darlington County crash, coroner says
Football
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
Thorn Ramon Holliday
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend

Latest News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for one Horry County family, raising...
‘Who will stand up for her?’: Family holds 10th annual domestic violence rally
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash that left one person...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Darlington County crash involving motorcycle
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy