Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically

FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a...
FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a gathering on the city’s West Side, police said. The gunman allegedly fled, but authorities took him into custody nearby. A handgun was also recovered.

No charges have been filed yet.

The two people severely injured, a 26-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other 13 victims ranged in age from 26 to 53. Police said six women and nine men were shot. They were all listed in good condition at various local hospitals, according to police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Thorn Ramon Holliday
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Football
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
1 dead, 1 hurt in Darlington County crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for one Horry County family, raising...
‘Who will stand up for her?’: Family holds 10th annual domestic violence rally
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash that left one person...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Darlington County crash involving motorcycle
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Florence Co. deputies search for wanted man; emergency management issues alert
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive