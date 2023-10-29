Florence Co. deputies search for wanted man; emergency management issues alert

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Emergency Management has issued an emergency alert as deputies search for a wanted man in the area.

Emergency management said all residents within a two-mile radius of 3518 National Cemetery Road should stay inside and lock their doors.

Officials said deputies are looking for a wanted man who ran from a traffic stop.

The person is described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing black joggers and possibly Adidas sneakers.

Residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.

