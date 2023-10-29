Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Florence Co. deputies search for wanted man; emergency management issues alert

(KTTC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Emergency Management has issued an emergency alert as deputies search for a wanted man in the area.

Emergency management said all residents within a two-mile radius of 3518 National Cemetery Road should stay inside and lock their doors.

Officials said deputies are looking for a wanted man who ran from a traffic stop.

The person is described as a black man with dreadlocks wearing black joggers and possibly Adidas sneakers.

Residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the incident.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Thorn Ramon Holliday
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Football
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online
1 dead, 1 hurt in Darlington County crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Deputies investigate shooting near Georgetown County party shop
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder
Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Florence County high school football game canceled after threats made online