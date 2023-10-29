Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Another beautiful day on tap

By Matt Bullock
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm weather continues today and tomorrow, so enjoy it while it lasts.

WARM FOR NOW

A crisp start to our Sunday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with patchy fog.. However, we’ll quickly warm up in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland with plenty of sunshine. So whether you’re watching football or doing fall activities, it’s going to be a beautiful day to be outside.

Beautiful Sunday
Beautiful Sunday(WMBF)

For Monday’s forecast, I would copy today’s forecast and paste it for tomorrow. We’re expecting highs to be in the upper 70s along the beaches and near mid 80s in the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. However, this warm weather won’t last long!

COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES ON HALLOWEEN

For Halloween, the forecast turns tricky. The warm weather will come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region on Halloween. The latest data has kept temperatures a couple degrees warmer on Halloween, before the front allows temperatures to fall through the evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 70s with the evenings falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Right now, we’re still keeping the forecast dry for Halloween with the chance of a few showers to our northwest. That front looks strong but moisture-starved, which is great for us.

Trick or Treat Forecast
Trick or Treat Forecast(WMBF)

Behind the front, temperatures continue to fall through the middle of next week. Highs will drop into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll feeling the full effects of fall by the middle of next week.

