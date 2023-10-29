Submit a Tip
Deputies investigate shooting near Georgetown County party shop

(Live 5/File)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

Deputies were called just after midnight Sunday for reports of shots fired near the Party Shop on East Main Street.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a victim with a gunshot to his foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office added that a nearby car, that was not involved in the shooting, was also hit by gunfire.

The sheriff’s office has not said if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

