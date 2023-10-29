Chanticleers roll over Marshall in front of record homecoming crowd

CONWAY, S.C. (CCU Athletics) – Coastal Carolina took a 24-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 34-6 Homecoming win over Marshall on Saturday night in front of a record crowd of 21,324 fans at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal (5-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) has won three consecutive games for the first time in 2023 and has won three straight conference games for the second season in a row and third time in the last four years.

The Chanticleers struck first as Kade Hensley capped the opening drive with a 36-yard field goal at the 10:55 mark. After Marshall missed a field goal on its first possession, Coastal Carolina found the end zone as Jared Brown took a short pass and raced down the Chanticleer sideline for a 30-yard score to put CCU up 10-0 with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

Hensley knocked home a 33-yard field goal with 12:40 to play in the second quarter before Marshall scored its first points with a 23-yard field goal with 7:23 remaining in the half. Coastal answered quickly, however, as Jarrett Guest hit Brown for a 59-yard strike to make the score 20-3 Chanticleers with 5:00 on the clock. After Courtney Eubanks intercepted a Herd pass, Guest tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to De’Andre Coleman two plays later to give Coastal Carolina 27-3 lead at the 2:57 mark. Marshall added another field goal in the final seconds of the half as the Chanticleers took a 27-6 lead into the locker room.

Neither team scored in the third quarter as Keonte Lusk thwarted a Thundering Herd drive with his second interception of the season with 9:30 to go in the period. The Chanticleer defense forced its third turnover of the game in the fourth quarter when Micheal Mason stripped Marshall’s quarterback and recovered the ball at the one-yard line. Reese White powered it in two plays later to make the score 34-6 with 9:49 remaining in the game.

Coastal Carolina’s defense put the finishing touches on the game in the final minutes as Tray Brown and Dre Pinckney each recorded interceptions.

Guest finished 14-of-20 through the air for 289 yards and three touchdowns while adding 36 yards rushing. Brown led the aerial attack with 117 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Sam Pinckney caught two passes for 48 yards, extending his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 53, one shy of tying the all-time FBS record. Coleman’s touchdown catch was the first of his collegiate career.

The Chanticleer defense forced five turnovers, the most in a game since CCU forced five against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 10, 2022. Clayton Isbell led the charge with eight tackles and JT Killen added five stops. Mason added 1.5 sacks to go with his forced fumble and fumble recovery, while Wyatt Gedeon also tallied a sack.

CCU goes on the road next weekend as the Chants visit Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

