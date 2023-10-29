1 dead, 1 hurt in Darlington County crash involving motorcycle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash that left one person dead and another hurt.

It happened at 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Calvary Road.

A 2011 Honda motorcycle traveling north on the highway and a 2017 Nissan sedan going south collided head-on, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The motorcyclist died, and the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital, Pye said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

