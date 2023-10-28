‘Who will stand up for her?’: Family holds 10th annual domestic violence rally

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for one Horry County family, raising awareness for abuse is an everyday fight.

“Had we known, was there something we could do, we would have done different,” said Gwendolyn Reed. “We would have done it different, but I can’t bring Ebony back.”

The pain of her younger sister’s death still hurts Reed today. Reed says she saw warning signs with her sister’s relationship, but she thought her sister would tell them if something was wrong.

“I suspected it,” said Reed, “but in our community, domestic violence is taboo.”

Her sister, Ebony Spann Parsons, was killed ten years ago, but Reed recalls the tragedy vividly.

“He walked into the Bingo and shot Ebony in the head, and he killed himself also,” said Reed.

In honor of her sister and to help others, Reed started Ebony’s Hope, a domestic violence outreach program.

“Our mission of Ebony’s hope is that not another man, woman, child should perish in the 15th district without knowing their resources,” said Reed.

Ebony’s Hope held their 10th annual domestic violence rally at the old Conway Courthouse on Saturday.

Officials at the event say some warning signs of domestic violence can be a change in your loved ones’ behavior, controlling behavior and physical or verbal abuse.

Reed says she hopes to stand up for domestic violence victims like her sister always stood up for her.

“When she was killed, it was like she always stood up for you who will stand up for her,” said Reed.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.