Marion Co. 911 urges callers not to hang up before providing vital information to dispatchers

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tammy Erwin said she hears dozens of 911 calls every day while listening to dispatch on her radio.

But, she said recently, she’s noticed something.

“We will have folks call into 911 and say ‘send the police and EMS,’ and hang up,” said Erwin. “We have no idea where they are.”

The county’s 911 Director, Lakisha Grant said this makes it extra tough to track callers down, even though dispatchers do everything they can.

“If that call drops, we’ll continuously try to call them back. If it’s pinging on our map in a certain location, we’ll dispatch it out to the officers and let them know we had a 911 hang-up, and see if they can make contact with the caller,” said Grant.

However, Grant said callers who use a landline may have more success.

“When someone calls 911 on a landline, what shows up in our system is the address, the owner of the residence, and the phone number, said Grant.

But, with cell phones, it’s a different story. Erwin says it can take up to 25 seconds for the dispatch system to show more than just the closest cell tower.

“When I called from the parking lot here at 2715 East Highway 76, Mullins, which is near Airport Court, it actually told 911 initially that I was on Metal Road, which is here in Marion,” said Erwin. “It’s actually 2.6 miles from where I truly was.”

That’s why authorities urge callers to stay on the line as long as possible, even if it’s in a dangerous situation.

“If we are unable to find you, minutes mean lives,” said Erwin.

She said in situations where a caller doesn’t feel safe, she suggests hiding the phone or even throwing it across the room because, in an emergency, time is everything.

