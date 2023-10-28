LIST: Playoff matchups set for Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s that time of the year. Playoff football will be back next week as high schools across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand get ready for their biggest games of the season.

Here is a running list of the playoff matchups that have been announced.

Playing at Home

5A

St. James at Carolina Forest

4A

Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence

May River at Myrtle Beach

AC Flora at Hartsville

3A

North Charleston at Dillon

Beaufort at Loris

2A

Central at Marion

North Central at Andrews

Woodland at Cheraw

A

St. John’s at Johnsonville

Branchville at Lamar

Allendale-Fairfax at Latta

Playing on the Road

5A

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Conway at Berkeley

4A

West Florence at Lucy Beckham

3A

Aynor at Hanahan

Darlington at Gilbert

Lake City at Brookland-Cayce

Manning at Philip Simmons

A

Lake View at Whale Branch

Carvers Bay at Baptist Hill

Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg-Ehrhard

This story will be updated with more announcements.

