LIST: Playoff matchups set for Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s that time of the year. Playoff football will be back next week as high schools across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand get ready for their biggest games of the season.
Here is a running list of the playoff matchups that have been announced.
Playing at Home
5A
St. James at Carolina Forest
4A
Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence
May River at Myrtle Beach
AC Flora at Hartsville
3A
North Charleston at Dillon
Beaufort at Loris
2A
Central at Marion
North Central at Andrews
Woodland at Cheraw
A
St. John’s at Johnsonville
Branchville at Lamar
Allendale-Fairfax at Latta
Playing on the Road
5A
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Conway at Berkeley
4A
West Florence at Lucy Beckham
3A
Aynor at Hanahan
Darlington at Gilbert
Lake City at Brookland-Cayce
Manning at Philip Simmons
A
Lake View at Whale Branch
Carvers Bay at Baptist Hill
Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg-Ehrhard
This story will be updated with more announcements.
