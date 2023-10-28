FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, big changes are ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unusual warm October weekend for the Grand Strand and Pee dee but we’re expecting big changes by Halloween.

WARM WEEKEND

Thanks to a high pressure system located off the coast, this will bring in warmer air across the Carolinas for the next few days. Today we’re expecting highs to reach in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland with plenty of sunshine. The forecast continues to be perfect tonight for those who are attending Coastal Carolina’s home coming game against Marshall tonight at 6pm.

Warm weekend on tap (WMBF)

For tonight, we’re expecting mostly clear skies with temperatures falling in the upper 50s inland and low 60s along the beaches. Winds will remain light from the the southwest around 5-10 mph, so I wouldn’t be shocked if we had some fog for Sunday morning. The weather will remain near perfect tomorrow with highs returning in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland with plenty of sunshine.

Perfect weather for fall activities (WMBF)

BIG CHANGES ARE AHEAD

The warmest temperatures continue through the day on Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes to the forecast next week. Highs on Monday will be near 80 for the beaches with the low-mid 80s for inland areas. Plenty of sunshine will continue throughout the day on Monday.

Trick or Treat Forecast (WMBF)

For Halloween, the forecast turns tricky. The warm weather will come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region on Halloween. The latest data has kept temperatures a couple degrees warmer on Halloween, before the front allows temperatures to fall through the evening. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 70s with the evenings falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Right now, we’re still keeping the forecast dry for Halloween with the chance of a few showers to our northwest. That front looks strong but moisture-starved, which is great for us.

Big changes arrive (WMBF)

Behind the front, temperatures continue to fall through the middle of next week. Highs will drop into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll feeling the full effects of fall by the middle of next week.

