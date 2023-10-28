Submit a Tip
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’

A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside of an Horry County bar last week.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A family mourning the loss of 23-year-old Starquan Washington honored him Friday night by remembering the impression he left on their hearts.

Washington was shot last week during the early morning hours outside a bar in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Police and the coroner’s office confirmed the shooting happened outside of Barfield’s Bar and Grille, near the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Point Boulevard.

Family members gathered to remember and honor the 23-year-old and shed light on who he was as a person and a father.

“Starquan was a forgiver, his heart was so pure. Always kept a smile on his face. Always,” Washington’s mother, Jamella Shontelle Washington, and his aunt, Cassandra Strothers said.

Police arrested Kvon Lawhorn in connection to the shooting. Someone Washington’s family claims was his best friend for ten years.

They said they want more to be done to address acts of violence in our community to prevent tragedies like Washington’s death from happening.

In the meantime Washington’s relatives aren’t just remembering him as an outstanding friend, but someone you could always turn to in a crisis of your own.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

