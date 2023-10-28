CCU’s McCall ‘highly doubtful’ for Saturday night matchup

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s field general might not be suiting up for Saturday night’s game.

Quarterback Grayson McCall has been listed as “highly doubtful” to play against Marshall, a Sun Belt East Division matchup, according to Rixon Lane with CCU Athletics.

This comes after McCall was taken to the hospital during CCU’s Oct. 21 win against Arkansas State. The senior was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after being hit by Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas during a slide. The hit was not ruled a targeting penalty but was ruled a late hit.

McCall was released from the hospital the next day.

