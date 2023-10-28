Submit a Tip
Carolina Forest haunted house owner makes changes after issued ticket; will open Saturday

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - A beloved Halloween tradition may still go in in one Carolina Forest neighborhood.

Randy Dorenbos made a few safety improvements this week to his haunted house after Horry County served him with a “stop construction” notice.

RELATED COVERAGE: | Horry County claims spooky staple in Carolina Forest neighborhood is ‘unlawful’

Dorenbos told WMBF News he put up the scary attraction for kids in his neighborhood for the past seven years.

Late last month, Horry County code enforcement issued him a stop construction order.

While he hasn’t gotten a complete checklist from the county for needed changes, he hopes what he’s done so far helps.

He installed four exit points, bought a generator to power the haunted house -- and got rid of all the hay bales and straw he used in previous years hoping these changes would be enough.

“There was another haunted house around the corner that operated for 10 years,” said Dorenbos. “There was another one that happened in someone’s garage even before that.” And now this is our final year because we’re leaving the neighborhood. I don’t know where this came from, I don’t know why they’re coming at me or coming at this, but either way, we’re going to be open and be ready for the kids.”

WMBF News reached out to Horry County to see if they were still shutting down the haunted house and have yet to hear back.

Dorenbos said he plans to open Saturday night and Tuesday night for Halloween.

He will also meet with Horry County Code Enforcement on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

