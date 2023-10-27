Waccamaw Wildlife Refuge expands to allow more exploring in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge opened Hast Point Plantation to the public earlier this month.

The 750-acre property used to be behind closed gates, but now anyone can visit seven days a week.

Property manager John Erwin said it’s a place to enjoy nature while also recognizing history outside of a photograph.

“It kind of brings tears to my eyes when I think about it,” Erwin said. “There’s not many places that are open up to the public like this and people get to see.”

He said having land accessible is important to understand the history and for the Gullah Geechee community and descendants to not be closed off from the land their ancestors worked on during and after slavery.

“To be able to allow the community to come use this place, and see this and see what their families would’ve been traveling back and forth through has been pretty amazing,” Erwin said. “It’s special when you’ve got a community that has such strong ties to what’s around them”

The property includes Carolina rice fields, access to the Pee Dee River, and hiking trails.

The previous owner gifted the land to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge in 2020

The refuge spent the last three years developing it to make it safe and accessible for the public.

“We met with community leaders,” refuge manager Craig Sasser said. “We really just tried to look at new ways to connect people with nature, and with history and culture, and Hasty Point’s the perfect place for that”

He said he wants the community to enjoy the property and outdoors while also learning something new.

“The thing that the community really wanted to see was to have a place where we’re actually growing rice so that we can reconnect with the past,” Sasser said. “Some of it is a difficult past, but it needs to be examined and understood.”

This weekend is the annual Tour de Plantersville.

It’s the first large community event since Hasty Point opened to the public.

Bikes will be passing through and the refuge will be offering boat tours.

